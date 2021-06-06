Man dies after being found inside SUV with multiple gunshot wounds in Dania Beach

Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Dania Beach that happened early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a man was found sitting in an SUV after being shot several times.

That victim later died at the hospital.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV in Dania Beach. (WPLG)

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call at approximately 1:30 a.m. near Northwest First Street and Fourth Avenue.

That’s where detectives said they found the victim, described only as an adult male, inside a Toyota SUV, which appeared to have its windows shot out.

Throughout the night Local 10 News observed homicide detectives using flashlights to search a grassy field for clues, even placing several red evidence markers in a spot just steps away from the victim’s car.

About five hours later, that vehicle was towed away, with plastic covering the shattered glass.

Authorities have yet to release any information regarding a motive in the shooting. There is also no information on possible suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.