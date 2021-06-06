Suspect in dangerous police chase appears before judge

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the suspects linked to a high-speed police chase that spanned two South Florida counties made an appearance in court on Sunday.
James Dasher, 30, is facing several felony charges, as well as driving without a valid license.
He will be held behind bars without bond.
According to police, Dasher was in a grey Maserati that was reported stolen Saturday morning.
When troopers attempted to pull the car over, the suspects led them on a chase from Broward County into Miami-Dade, and then back into Broward County.
It ended in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike just south of the exit for Griffin Road.
Three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and treated at a nearby hospital.
Devonta Moss, 26, is also facing charges. His first court appearance was rescheduled for Monday due to paperwork.
Police said Sunday that a third person in the vehicle has not been charged.