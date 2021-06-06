Suspect in dangerous police chase appears before judge

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the suspects linked to a high-speed police chase that spanned two South Florida counties made an appearance in court on Sunday.

James Dasher, 30, is facing several felony charges, as well as driving without a valid license.

He will be held behind bars without bond.

According to police, Dasher was in a grey Maserati that was reported stolen Saturday morning.

When troopers attempted to pull the car over, the suspects led them on a chase from Broward County into Miami-Dade, and then back into Broward County.

It ended in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike just south of the exit for Griffin Road.

Stolen vehicle leads police on chase. (WPLG)

Three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and treated at a nearby hospital.

Devonta Moss, 26, is also facing charges. His first court appearance was rescheduled for Monday due to paperwork.

Police said Sunday that a third person in the vehicle has not been charged.