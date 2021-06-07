3 killed, 3 injured in domestic-related shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and another three people injured.

The domestic-related shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Monday at the St. Verde Gardens apartment complex in the area of Southwest 126th Court and 283rd Street.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were found dead inside a home, and the 42-year-old gunman, who police said was the woman’s boyfriend, fatally shot himself outside of the home while police negotiators were trying to speak with him.

Police said three other people were also injured in the shooting. They were identified only as an 18-year-old man, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, the two minors were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center and the other victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

The younger child is listed in critical condition, while the teen is stable.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.