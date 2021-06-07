3 teens arrested in shooting separate from Sunday’s graduation gunfire

Three teenagers are accused of opening fire at another car on the Florida Turnpike early Sunday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three teenagers believed to be at the Hookah Inn where a mass shooting after a graduation party took place early Sunday were involved in a subsequent shooting, police say. They are now behind bars.

Keyshad Richardson, 19, Quantayvius McCutchen, 19, and his younger brother Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17, each face charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade County police say the teenagers followed a car from the Hookah Inn southbound on the Florida Turnpike around 2 a.m. Sunday and that, “As they approached the SW 312 Street exit, they drove next to the victims’ vehicle and fired several shots without provocation.”

The driver of that other car was hit in the leg. A passenger was not injured.

Investigators say the victims drove to Homestead Hospital and that the one who was shot was then transferred to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police believe that shooting may have been gang-related.

Richardson, McCutchen and McCutchen are not charged in connection to the shooting that took place outside the Hookah Inn that left three people dead and five injured. That shooting happened around 2 a.m. as people were starting to leave a graduation party at the hookah lounge near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 109th Court.

Police are still investigating that shooting.

