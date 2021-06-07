BSO detectives search for missing teen in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week in North Lauderdale.

According to authorities, Daniela Repiso was last seen around 8:20 a.m. Friday at her grandmother’s home in North Lauderdale wearing a dark-colored shirt.

According to detectives, Daniela was seen entering a white vehicle, but has not been seen since.

Authorities said she has black hair and dark-colored eyes. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Missing Persons Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or contact BSO via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.