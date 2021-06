Car crashes into home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A car crashed into a home in Fort Lauderdale Monday, leaving a large hole in the front of the house.

The incident occurred off Northwest 15th Avenue and Fifth Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene as several people were examining the damage.

Signs posted on a window appeared to indicate that the house has been determined to be an unsafe structure.

No other details about the crash were immediately released by police.