Red Cross to help families displaced by fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A group of families in Miami-Dade County have been displaced from their home after it was engulfed in flames in the middle of night.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a first alarm house fire at 1:45 a.m. on Monday near N.W. 35th Avenue and N.W. 49th Street.

When fire crews arrived at the home, which includes four efficiencies, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house. The home is surrounded by commercial buildings.

Fire breaks out at NW Miami-Dade residence. (Courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

Miami-Dade Fire crews quickly pulled a hose line to begin a fire attack and extinguish the fire, which prevented the fire from spreading into other rooms of the structure.

The home had been evacuated prior to their arrival, and there were no reported injuries.

Since the incident, The American Red Cross has been requested in order to provide temporary assistance to the affected families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.