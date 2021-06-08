2 dead after another drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed in a suspected drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in the Brownsville area of Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police say they responded to a Shot Spotter alert just before 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of Northwest 29th Avenue to find a car crashed into a fence and two people inside it with gunshot wounds.

A woman was declared dead at the scene. A man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries hours later, authorities say.

No further information has been released about the victims.

Police continue to have the area blocked off around Northwest 29th Ave & Northwest 51st Terrace where the silver BMW the victims were in can be seen. Several evidence markers show where shell casings were found.

Miami Dade homicide detectives on scene of a drive-by shooting on NW 29th Ave & NW 51st Terr. Two people dead as a result. Homicide detectives on scene. Every single evidence marker in this photo has a bullet shell casing next to it @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/xRM3ovdTcY — Annaliese Garcia (@annalieseWPLG) June 8, 2021

This latest shooting comes as Miami-Dade leaders try to get control of gun violence that has drawn national scrutiny.

Later Tuesday, the Miami-Dade County Commission is scheduled to vote on a multi-million-dollar “Peace & Prosperity” gun violence prevention plan, which aims to tackle the root causes of gun violence with funding coming from the recent Miami Heat arena naming rights deal.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

