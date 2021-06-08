4 Doral police officers relieved of duty following federal investigation

After federal investigation, 4 Doral cops relieved of duty

DORAL, Fla. – Several officers from the Doral Police Department were taken off the street last month.

A total of four Doral police officers were relieved of duty on May 13 following a federal investigation.

Sources told Local 10 News those officers are accused of fraudulently applying for and receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in February and March.

The officers were identified as Sgt. Pablo Rodriguez, Det. Jorge Gallardo, Ofc. Mauro Olivera and Reserve Ofc. Osvaldo Castillo.

Public records show one of the loans was for $15,000.