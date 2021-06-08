BSO: 21-year-old driving 85 mph kills pedestrian on North Dixie Highway

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach man faces vehicular homicide charges after investigators said he was driving at 85 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck and killed a person walking.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 21-year-old Pompano Beach man, who police said struck and killed a person walking along North Dixie Highway, was driving 85 miles per hour, according to information obtained from the car’s black box.

On Sunday, March 28 just before 9 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that Jorge Miguel Padilla Aguilera was driving a 2017 Subaru WRX in the 700 block of North Dixie Highway where the posted speed was 35 miles per hour.

Investigators said that the victim was thrown 229 feet after impact, which was an indication that excessive speed was involved, that the airbag of the car also deployed because of the impact, and that the Subaru’s Event Data Recorder (black box), retrieved from the car, confirmed what investigators had suspected – the EDR recorded the speed at approximately 85 mph when the car hit the victim.

BSO also stated that Padilla Aguilera’s license had been expired over six months.

Padilla Aguilera is facing one count of reckless driving resulting in vehicular homicide.