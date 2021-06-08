Mom says her teens involved in Turnpike shooting but not fatal drive-by

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two brothers arrested Monday admit to their involvement in a shooting on Florida’s Turnpike early Sunday but deny having anything to do with the drive-by shooting that killed three and injured five others outside the Hookah Inn, their mother tells Local 10 News.

The family has been getting death threats blaming them for the mass shooting, which they were not charged in, the mother says. She did not want to talk on-camera because she’s afraid of retaliation.

Both incidents happened after a graduation party at the Hookah Inn early Sunday morning, investigators say.

Quantayvius McCutchen, 19, his brother Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17, and their friend Keyshad Richardson, 19, are all charged with attempted murder.

It all started Sunday morning at the Hookah Inn on Southwest 109th Court, where the teenagers were attending a graduation party.

According to an arrest form, the teens from West Perrine had an ongoing feud with some other people at the party from Florida City.

Miami-Dade police say the teenagers left the party, and as they were driving south on the turnpike in a Chevy Malibu, they spotted some people they recognized from the party in a Nissan Altima.

Cops say the McCutchen brothers pulled up alongside the Altima and shot the driver in the leg. The victim was in stable condition.

All three teens appeared before a judge Monday in bond court.

The McCutchen brothers’ mother says her sons were told not to come inside the Hookah Inn because the venue was about to get shot up, so they left to protect themselves. She says it was after her sons left that someone pulled up and started shooting at the crowd as they were leaving the party, putting bullet holes in the glass.

Corrections officer Tyleshia Taylor, 22-year-old William Everett, and Everett’s 18-year-old cousin Kheen were killed. Five other people were injured.

Local 10 spoke on the phone with William Everett’s mother, who said she is heartbroken about losing her only son.

Police are still investigating that shooting.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the killer, police want you to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.