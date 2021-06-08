Mother, teenage son killed in horrific domestic-related shooting, 3 of her other children wounded

Natasha Nazien and her four children were shot in a domestic-related shooting. Natasha and her 15-year-old son Maximus did not survive.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a South Florida family was ripped apart by a domestic-related shooting.

Three people were killed, and three others injured when police said a man opened fire on a woman and several minors.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday at the St. Verde Gardens apartment complex in the area of Southwest 126th Court and 283rd Street.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were found dead inside a Southwest Miami-Dade County home. Three others, an 18-year-old man, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot and rushed to the hospital.

Police said the 42-year-old gunman, who was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, fatally shot himself outside of the home while negotiators attempted speaking with him.

A GoFundMe page was created for the victims and provided insight into the family.

According to the page, they are Natasha Nazien, 38, and her children Khalil, 18, Malichi, 16, Maximus, 15, and Amiore, 11.

Natasha and Malichi were killed in the shooting.

At last check, authorities said the youngest child, Amiore, was in critical condition.

