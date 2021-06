Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-75 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on I-75 in Pembroke Pines overnight.

Authorities say it happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate at Pines Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Pines Boulevard off-ramp was shut down while authorities investigated.

It was not yet clear what led up to the crash.