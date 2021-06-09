Hialeah police search for driver of Nissan involved in fatal hit-and-run

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima ran over a motorcyclist on May 11, 2021, and then fled the scene.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police confirmed Wednesday that they are searching for the driver of a black Nissan Altima who they said fatally struck a motorcyclist last month and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred just before 6:45 a.m. May 11 on Okeechobee Road and West Fifth Street.

According to Hialeah police spokeswoman Adriana Quintana, a motorcycle was heading north on Okeechobee Road when it collided with a pickup truck that was making a left turn onto Fifth Street.

She said the impact catapulted the motorcyclist onto the other side of the roadway, where he was run over by two vehicles, one of which was the Nissan.

Quintana said the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Detectives believe the Nissan may have front driver’s side lower bumper damage and is missing the left front wheel well liner.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.