SUNRISE, Fla. – President Joe Biden made an appearance at the graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Biden surprised the Class of 2021 with a special video message.

The commencement ceremony took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

This graduating class’ high school experience was marked by tragedy.

They were just freshman when a former student shot and killed 17 people while injuring 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.