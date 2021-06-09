Man caught on camera breaking into Greek restaurant in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a thief who was captured on surveillance video overnight breaking into a Greek restaurant.

The incident occurred at Spyro’s of Athens, which is located at 100 S. Biscayne Blvd.

The owner told Local 10 News that a man broke into the business and stole the cash register.

Surveillance video shows him jumping over the counter to get to it.

“Bad. Angry. But anyway, the life continues and we are going to stay open for business, like we’re open 10:30 to 8 p.m. today,” Guery Villarroel said.

The cash register had $450 inside.

Villarroel said they have been in business for 19 years and have been struggling to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said he is grateful the thief didn’t steal the second cash register, as well, which had $150 inside.

Crime scene technicians dusted for fingerprints after the burglary in hopes of catching the thief.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.