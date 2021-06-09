Man on scooter killed in hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 20-year-old man dead Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 296th Street and Old Dixie Highway.

According to authorities, a red vehicle was heading north on Old Dixie Highway and struck the victim, who was riding a standing electric scooter and crossing Southwest 296th Street.

Police said the driver fled the area without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.