Man released from hospital after being shot in face in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating after a man was shot in the face early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of the beach.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

His identity has not yet been released.

Rodriguez said detectives are pursuing several leads in the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.