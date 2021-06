Christian Hatfill is 6-feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

MIAMI – Miami police are seeking the public’s help to find an 18-year-old man with autism who went missing Sunday.

Christian Hatfill went missing from an apartment at 520 Northeast 82nd street, investigators say.

He is 6-feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.