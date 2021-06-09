New details released about Fort Lauderdale man accused of trying to stab neighbor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained an arrest report Wednesday for a Fort Lauderdale man who was arrested last week on accusations that he tried to stab a neighbor and threw knives at an employee of his apartment building’s property management company.

According to the report, a technician with the company was at the apartment building at 612 NE 17th Way on June 2 to fix the power.

After fixing the power, police said the technician asked the suspect, Wayne Almeida, to verify that his power was back on.

Police said Almeida, 50, told the technician that it was working fine.

A short time later, a neighbor heard a knock at the door and opened it, believing it was the technician again.

But police said it was actually Almeida, who was holding a knife in each hand.

Police said Almeida tried to stab his neighbor in the chest and stomach area, but the man was able to run out the back door, calling for help.

According to the arrest report, the technician spotted Almeida and told him to “take it easy,” but Almeida threw both knives at the technician, who then called 911.

Police said Almeida then barricaded himself inside his apartment and began breaking things inside, including some windows.

Almeida was eventually taken into custody on charges of armed burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.