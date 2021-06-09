Val Demings formally announces run for U.S. Senate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Rep. Val Demings formally announced Wednesday that she will challenge Sen. Marco Rubio next year, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive race that could be among a handful that determine control of the Senate.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right,” Demings posted on social media. “Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good. Join my campaign today: http://valdemings.com”

I'm running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good.



Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

The Orlando congresswoman had previously been considering a run for governor in Florida but may have faced a divisive primary against Rep. Charlie Crist, who has already joined that race.

In focusing on the Senate instead, Demings could quickly become a front-runner among Democrats and tap into a national network of fundraisers to help finance what will likely be an expensive campaign.

First elected to Congress in 2016, the national profile for the 64-year-old Demings has rapidly expanded.

Ad

She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.