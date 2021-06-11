Woman faces attempted murder charge in hit-and-run crash that injured officer

AVENTURA, Fla. – North Miami Beach police confirmed Friday that a woman accused of hitting an officer with her car and then trying to flee the scene will face a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.

According to police, the officer, a 17-year veteran of the police force, had been flagged down by another driver. He was attempting to stop the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run involving two other vehicles when he was run over.

Police Chief Richard Rand said the woman then tried to drive away again.

“Shots were fired,” Rand said. “K-9 was deployed, and the female was stopped.”

Authorities later explained that shots were fired in an attempt to stop to the suspect after she intentionally struck the officer.

@myNMBPolice will be charging the female suspect in yesterday’s case with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. The injured officer is a 17 year veteran of the department. Please continue to keep the Officer in your prayers. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 11, 2021

Michael Martinez, who just moved to the area, witnessed the entire incident from his high rise condo along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 172nd Street. He ended up recording a video on his cell phone just as the incident happened.

“That was crazy!” explained Martinez. “This is my first time in Miami. I just got in here last night, and I can’t even leave the building.”

“I assumed that he had gotten shot. Obviously, hearing the gunshots, but the lady was being subdued and the dog was getting at her,” Martinez added.

The suspect was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition and the officer was hospitalized in serious condition. The officer was taken to Aventura Hospital, as well.

On Friday, authorities said the officer remained in the Intensive Care Unit, but was in “good spirits.”

@myNMBPolice Would like to thank the community for the outpour and support of our officer. The officer remains in ICU but in good spirits. The female suspect has also been admitted in good condition. We will not be releasing names at this time. We are all in this together. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 11, 2021

On Saturday, police said the officer was doing even better.

@myNMBPolice is grateful to report that our officer is doing better today. He is surrounded by family and fellow officers, and is very thankful for all the well wishes and prayers. Thank you to @aventurapolice @MiamiDadePD for your support. Chief R. Rand — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 12, 2021

The officer’s identity and that of the suspect have not yet been released.