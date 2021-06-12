Police investigate accidental shooting at Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are investigating an accidental shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the Sawgrass Mills mall.

Officers were spotted on the north side of the mall’s property near the movie theater.

Investigators were heavily focusing on a car in the parking lot.

The area was taped off by police and a black car had its doors wide open.

There were also evidence markers on the ground next to what appeared to be people’s belongings that were scattered all over.

An investigator was also spotted flashing her light at blood on the ground as detectives collected evidence and the car was towed away.

Sunrise police later confirmed that an accidental shooting occurred in the parking lot and said the area is safe.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting.