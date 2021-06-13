Florida lawmakers react to end of Netanyahu’s run as Israeli Prime Minister

AVENTURA, Fla. – Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule as Prime Minister of Israel has ended.

Cheers erupted among lawmakers as Naftali Bennett won a crucial vote of confidence. His historic victory came down to a single vote, 60 to 59, effectively sending the country’s longest serving leader out of office and into the opposition.

Who is Naftali Bennett?

Within minutes, Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s new Prime Minister.

Sen. Rick Scott said in a Tweet that was “grateful for (Netanyahu’s) partnership, which has only strengthened U.S./Israel relations.”

Netanyahu has been a polarizing leader during his tenure, and he is already promising a political comeback.

For now, it’s a former ally turned rival who will be presiding over parliament.

Rep. Ted Deutch offered a string of Tweets, with one stating, “I remain deeply committed to US-Israel relationship & advancing peace & regional cooperation.”

As for Netanyahu, his 12 years as a leader was rocky, most recently, during the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

The 71-year-old, who is also facing a corruption trial, told supporters who witnessed him being ousted from office, “We’ll be back soon.”