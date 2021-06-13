Partly Cloudy icon
Police in Miami locate missing 12-year-old girl

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Missing 12-year-old from Miami Chelsea Guardado. (City of Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department has located a young girl that had been reported missing.

Miami police asked for the public’s help in locating the missing girl earlier in the day.

According to police, 12-year-old Chelsea Guardado was missing from 275 Northwest 30th Street in Wynwood, though there was no indication of whether that is the girl’s home, the location she was last seen, or both.

Police said Chelsea is 5-foot-4 and 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She had been missing since 2 a.m. Sunday.

