Troopers make arrest after brutal beating on street outside Miami-Dade CVS

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a brutal attack in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Witnesses said two men started arguing when it turned into an all-out brawl.

One of the men reportedly used a shopping cart to beat the other.

“All of a sudden I see a shopping cart,” a witness who did not want to be identified told Local 10 News. “A blue shopping cart got picked up in the air and slammed down on the floor.”

That witness said he and others yelled for the man, identified by police as 36-year-old Dexter McQueen, to stop stomping and attacking the other man, but he would not.

“When I stepped out of the vehicle, I see a black male holding a shopping cart over the victims head and he slams it down,” the witness said.

Police in Miami-Dade County investigating a brutal beating. (WPLG)

That witness, who goes by the Instagram name @305NEWSSTRINGER, is used to sharing news on his social media page, but he never thought he would be in a situation where he would step in and stop a crime from going any further.

Ad

“I have a concealed weapons permit,” he said. “I reach into my car and grab my pistol and held him at gun point.”

The tense moments happening near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and 122nd Avenue, right in front of a CVS.

Eventually, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police got to McQueen and put him in handcuffs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The section of the street was taped off around 10:30 p.m. Saturday as troopers spoke with drivers in the area and focused in on the blue cart that was apparently used as a weapon in a gruesome crime.