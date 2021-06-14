Miami-Dade once again accepting applications for rent relief

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is once again accepting applications for rent relief through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. Monday, June 14, through 5 p.m. Friday, June 25.

County residents who have fallen behind on their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic may apply for the program to help pay back rent or other housing expenses. The assistance is being made available through funds provided to the county through the federal CARES Act.

All applications will be sorted by a computerized random selection process to determine the order of review.

“This is wonderful news for so many people and families in our community facing difficult choices to find the money to pay for rent and other housing needs,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County is proud to continue distributing millions of dollars in relief to keep families in need in their homes and provide relief to landlords who are struggling.”

According to the county, the program has helped nearly 1,600 families since March, who have received an average award of $7,500, totaling nearly $12 million in relief.

Those who may qualify for ERAP 2.3 benefits include a single-person household earning less than $50,650, two-person households earning less than $57,850, three-person households earning less than $65,100, and four-person households earning less than $72,300.

Those eligible for benefits can receive up to 12 months of assistance to help pay back rent and an additional three months of future rent if needed.

Visit the following link to download an application: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/home.page.

Paper applications will be available at the following two locations.

(1) North Miami-Dade County: Victory Homes, 520 N.W. 75th Street, Miami, Florida.

(2) South Miami-Dade County: Homestead Gardens, 1542 S.W. 4th Street, Homestead, Florida

Those with further questions about the program may call the county at 305-723-1815.

Landlords/owners with residents who owe back rent are also encouraged to contact the county at LandlordsERAP@miamidade.gov or at 786-688-2440.