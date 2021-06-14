Partly Cloudy icon
SWAT team responds to barricaded subject in Tamarac

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities were working an active scene Monday afternoon in Tamarac in which a SWAT team was called in.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:40 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a disturbance in the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo in Tamarac.

Upon arrival, the subject, an adult male, who is believed to be armed, barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out, deputies said.

Members from the BSO SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

