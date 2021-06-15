‘A tree fell!’ Stormy weather does more damage in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Residents came home Tuesday to an enormous palm tree that fell into the walkway at the Brookfield Square Condominium complex in Lauderhill after another day of stormy weather in South Florida.

“Oh my god, how did this happen?” resident Lisa Barber said when she first spotted the damage. “I was at work and my boys texted me and then they called my cell phone and they said, ‘Mom, a tree fell! A tree fell! And it’s really loud.’”

In what seems like a miracle, no one was walking by at the time and nobody was injured.

The tree also didn’t damage any individual units, but the walkways are blocked off for now, and inspectors will take a closer look at the damage to verify the structural integrity.

Broward County was walloped with rain for a second straight day. On Monday, storms ripped through homes in Davie.

On Tuesday, the rain flooded a Fort Lauderdale shopping center, soaked a parking lot in Oakland Park and made the drive difficult for those navigating I-595.

