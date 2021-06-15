Mostly Cloudy icon
Several fire units respond to extinguish blaze at Oakland Park home

Christian De La Rosa
David Dwork
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A home in Oakland Park erupted into flames Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but they were able to get out.

The home is located on Northeast 7th Avenue near the intersection for Cypress Creek Road.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, units from Oakland Park and Pompano arrived to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

Officials said they are working to confirm a report that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Just before 4 p.m. authorities said the fire was under control.

No injuries have been reported.

