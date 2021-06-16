Mackenzie Scott makes large gifts to 3 Florida schools

MIAMI – The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has donated $40 million each to two state universities in Florida.
She also made a $30 million gift to Broward College, a community college in South Florida.
Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and her current husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations Tuesday to Florida International University in Miami and the University of Central Florida in Orlando without any restrictions on their use.
In the case of UCF, the $40 million gift was the largest in the school’s history.
The gifts were part of $2.7 billion in donations to 286 organizations Scott announced Tuesday.
