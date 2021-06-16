Mackenzie Scott makes large gifts to 3 Florida schools

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI – The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has donated $40 million each to two state universities in Florida.

She also made a $30 million gift to Broward College, a community college in South Florida.

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and her current husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations Tuesday to Florida International University in Miami and the University of Central Florida in Orlando without any restrictions on their use.

In the case of UCF, the $40 million gift was the largest in the school’s history.

The gifts were part of $2.7 billion in donations to 286 organizations Scott announced Tuesday.