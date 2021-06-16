Man accused of firing gun inside apartment, threatening to shoot officers in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach man was arrested Tuesday night after someone called 911 and reported that the suspect, Ricky Garcia, was in the hallway of an apartment building at 411 Meridian Ave., saying that he was ex-military and wanted to kill someone.

According to Garcia’s arrest report, two officers had already been dispatched to the building prior to that call after Garcia’s neighbor told a detective that the suspect was screaming about wanting to kill people.

Miami Beach police said the building manager told the two officers that she had checked on the suspect’s apartment unit but no one was home.

The officers and a third officer who arrived at the scene, however, went to the apartment unit and within seconds heard what appeared to be one gunshot go off.

Garcia, 48, could also be heard inside saying that he would kill every officer who was there, authorities said.

Police said a second gunshot was heard and the police department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived at the scene.

Authorities said Garcia eventually came out of the apartment holding a black semi-automatic pistol. Officers immediately ordered him to drop the weapon and he complied, police said.

Garcia was taken into custody on a charge of discharging a firearm in public.

According to his arrest report, this is the second armed barricaded situation he has been involved in with police.