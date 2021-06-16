Cuban singer’s puppy stolen at veterinarian’s office returns home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A singer’s teacup puppy returned home after a woman stole it from a veterinarian’s office on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

Lenier Mesa, a Cuban singer who lives in Miami, used social media to say in Spanish that the puppy was his and it had vanished after a relative took it to the veterinarian to get vaccinated.

Mesa later shared a picture of the woman who allegedly stole and returned the pomeranian to the Best Care Animal Clinic in Miami-Dade’s University Park neighborhood.

Surveillance video from the veterinarian’s office shows a woman grabbed the dog when no one was watching, hid it under her T-shirt, and ran out of the clinic at 9804 SW 8th St.

A social media user who advertises his business as a dog breeder provided the surveillance video to Only in Dade, which publishes user-submitted content.

Ad

Local 10 News has a pending request for records on the alleged suspect’s case.

LOCATION