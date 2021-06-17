New details released about police-involved shooting in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities have identified a man involved in a police-involved shooting Wednesday inside a Davie neighborhood as 26-year-old Kaazim Campbell.

Campbell faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, discharging a firearm in public and improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to his arrest report, Campbell lives at the Park City West retirement community with his grandparents.

Police said the grandfather asked Campbell to leave their home after they got into an argument about Campbell failing to pay any rent and not taking his prescribed medication for his bipolar/schizophrenia disorder.

Authorities said Campbell returned home around 5 p.m. but his grandfather had locked him out and told him he was not welcome.

According to his arrest report, Campbell then sat down on a chair underneath the carport and stayed there for several minutes until his grandfather and two other relatives exited the home.

Police said one of the relatives recorded Campbell on her cellphone as he was still extremely angry with his grandfather regarding their earlier argument.

While the group was standing in the carport, Campbell reached into his backpack, pulled out a handgun and fired five rounds into the tires of two of his relatives’ vehicles that were parked in the driveway, authorities said.

That’s when officers responded and he began shooting at police, forcing them to return fire, authorities said.

Police said Campbell was shot and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No officers were injured.

Investigators recovered two guns from the scene.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.