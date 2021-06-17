Police chief’s daughter threatened with gun while working at Starbucks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As the Miami Gardens police chief marched shoulder to shoulder Wednesday with other county leaders, athletes and activists against gun violence, she was carrying a heavy burden on her shoulders.

“Community needs to take the streets back,” Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told the crowd. “Just today, I could’ve lost my daughter. Today she had a gun stuck in her face.”

Just hours before the peace rally, at a Starbucks in Miami Gardens, Noel-Pratt’s daughter was hard at work, doling out orders in the drive-thru, when a customer turned irate.

That customer pulled out a gun as he sparked a feud with staff — over cream cheese.

The chief’s 23-year old daughter was on the receiving end of the verbal and physical threats.

“Forget about the badge, forget about the title, that’s my child,” Noel-Pratt said Thursday in a exclusive interview with Local 10 News. “And I thought about, am I going to see her again? Is she OK? Of course, she was upset, she was crying, and so I had to go into mom mode.”

The man drove away as cops were called, but Thursday morning police arrested 38-year-old Omar Wright, who is now in custody facing an aggravated assault charge.

“It’s thanks in part to the witnesses, to the real-time crime center that we have,” Noel-Pratt said. “Because of the various cameras that they have in that system, they were able to get a partial tag.”

The arrest report says: “Mr. Wright’s demands for cream cheese, while armed with a firearm, caused a well founded fear in the victim leading her to believe that if she didn’t give him the cream cheese, whether, he pay for it or not, her life was being put at risk.”

On Thursday, Noel-Pratt says she’s “just happy that he’s not going to hurt anybody else again.”

Nobody was injured in the incident.