Police in Miami-Dade locate missing elderly man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County have located for an endangered elderly man.

Miami-Dade police asked for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Richard Riess. He was safely located late Wednesday night.

He had last been seen on Tuesday, leaving his home located on the 20 block of Northwest 169th Street, near Jackson Health Medical Center, police said. He was driving a 1995 white Chevy Camaro Z28 convertible, Florida tag BFC-I97.

Riess was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap, police said.

The last time the vehicle was seen, it was heading east on the MacArthur Causeway, toward Miami Beach, at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Riess is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.