Gunman in custody after man shot in Sweetwater, police say

Sky 10 was above the area of Southwest 108th Avenue and 5th Street after Sweetwater police received reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was found shot in Sweetwater on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The victim is in stable condition. Neither his identity nor that of the suspect have been released.

Sweetwater police say that just after 3 p.m., the victim pulled over the pickup truck he was driving around the area of Southwest 108th Avenue and 5th Street. He stepped out and was shot in the legs.

Investigators don’t know of a connection between the shooter and victim and, asked if it was road rage, say that is being investigated.

The suspect fled in a white Mercedes and later bailed out from that car but was caught with help from Miami-Dade County police, authorities say.

At the scene of the shooting, residents watched as paramedics treated the victim, sharing video that shows him wheeled into an ambulance moments before being transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center.