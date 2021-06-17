Police: South Miami man with special needs missing for 2 months

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police are seeking the public’s help locating a man with special needs who has been missing now for two months.

According to police, Roberto Zavala, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. April 13 in the South Miami area.

Police said he has special needs, requires medication and is known to be homeless.

Zavala is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 174 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective V. Jackson at 305-663-6302 or email the detective at vjackson@southmiamipdfl.gov.