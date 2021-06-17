Suspect in custody after police involved shooting in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Law enforcement in Davie is investigating a police involved shooting that took place early Wednesday evening.

Davie police responded to the Park City West retirement community after reports of shots fired just after 6 p.m.

When two officers arrived, they learned the suspect opened fire on an unoccupied vehicle in that neighborhood.

Fortunately, those officers were quickly able to locate the suspect, but that’s when they said there was an exchange of gunfire.

The gunman shot at police before he was hit. He was then rushed to the hospital where authorities said he is being treated for his injuries.

Residents of the community spoke with Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos, saying the gunman was visiting a relative who had a restraining order against him.

The suspect shot out the tires of the family members car. That’s when officers responded and he began shooting at police, forcing them to return fire.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Ad

Investigators recovered two guns from the scene.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.