Where to celebrate Juneteenth in South Florida: Events, parades, and more

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Wednesday, the House voted overwhelmingly to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday.

The bill now goes to President Biden’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law Thursday.

For those who are unfamiliar with the holiday, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

This was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 freed slaves in the Southern states, according to the Associated Press.

It’s a momentous occasion — the United States will have a June 19 federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Below, we’ve rounded up Juneteenth events, parades, street parties, discussions, activities, and more that will be occurring across South Florida this weekend.

Miami-Dade County

Miami Gardens:

Bahas Reunion : The ‘Bahas’ is a community within Miami Gardens that stretches from 207th Street to 215th Street, between NW 27th and 37th Avenues. The reunion is an opportunity for those who grew up or still reside in the area to celebrate with each other. The event consists of a picnic in the park with games, refreshments and a splash pad for kids. Various food trucks will also be present. Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. Buccaneer Park 3100 N.W. 207th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Park-In & Party : Celebrate the journey to freedom through music. The program will be hosted by Miami Gardens’ own, Marvin Dixon, with music by DJ Bo Weezy and performances by numerous artists. Food trucks, vendors, exhibits and a variety of entertainment choices will be available for the entire family. Entrance to both events are free and require pre-registration. Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Calder Casino (Parking Lot E) 21001 NW 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Park-in & Party in Miami Gardens. (Courtesy of the City of Miami Gardens)

Overtown:

20th Annual Juneteenth Celebration : Join the City of Miami and partners for the 20th Annual Juneteenth Celebration with music by J.A.M. Productions and DJFLIP 305. Free. From 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Reeves Park, 600 NW 10th Street, Miami, FL.

Red Rooster Grand Opening & Juneteenth Celebration : Red Rooster in historic Overtown joins the Juneteenth celebrations with its official grand opening on Saturday, June 19. This black-owned restaurant in the heart of downtown Overtown has brought a taste of Harlem, NY to the Sunshine State, and it is one of many gems breathing new life into Overtown. Indulge in music, delicious soul food, rosé, and good vibes. Free to the public. Saturday, June 19, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Red Rooster 920 NW 2nd Avenue, Overtown.

Folklife Friday : The Folklife marketplace is an open air venue in the heart of Overtown offering a unique selection of art, music, shopping, food, and Black Miami culture in one place. Friday, June 18 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Lyric Plaza at Pedestrian Mall, 819 NW 2nd Avenue.

Juneteenth in Overtown (Courtesy of the city of Overtown)

Miami:

The Social Hub : Founded by local black entrepreneur and influencer, Kenny Daniels, The Social Hub is a 3,500-sq.ft. interactive, content creation lab with 20 individual stations called “interactive studios”. In honor of Juneteenth, Daniels custom designed a wall for customers to take photos of free of charge. Located in: Brickell City Centre. 12 p.m. 701 S Miami Ave Suite 367, Miami, FL 33130.

Music of the Unsung America : New Canon Chamber Collective presents: “Music of the Unsung America” Concert Series “From Renaissance to Resistance” featuring Dwight Banks and the music of Duke Ellington. Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. The Historic Hampton House Museum & Cultural Center, 4240 N.W. 27th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142. Details: www.Americaunsung.org.

Miami Beach:

Juneteenth Day of Freedom : Celebrate Juneteenth with the City of Miami Beach on Saturday, June 19, featuring Egyptia Green, Leandra Hall, Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns, Peter London Dance Company, and New World School of the Arts High School Jazz Band. Juneteenth Celebrations, City of Miami Beach www.miamibeachfl.gov. The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofmiamibeach. From 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Pride Park 1809 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach City Hall Juneteenth : “An American Story.” On June 19, Join the Black Professionals Network in partnership with the City of North Miami Beach to take a journey to learn the origin story of Juneteenth, its significance, and its importance in American history by award-winning historian Matthew A. Pigatt. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: 305-947-7581 or http://mybpn.org.

The Hungry Black Man Juneteenth Food & Music Festival : On June 19, Starex Smith “The Hungry Black Man” presents an array of Black American and vegan soul food along with music and an interactive children’s play village. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell Sand Bowl, 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 33141.

The Juneteenth Experience at the Bandshell : Get ready for an evening of song, dance and the spoken word starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the historic North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. Directed by Michelle Grant-Murray with the musical direction of Wilkie Ferguson, III, performances feature a cast of 10 artists using their talents to tell the Juneteenth story. Dance, spoken words and song create the foundation for a celebratory, multidisciplinary performance fusing new and existing works. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Juneteenth at The Betsy Hotel : The Betsy Hotel in South Beach presents two events in partnership with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and Florida International University’s Miami Beach Urban Studios. Hosted by DeAnne Connolly-Graham, all programs are free and open to the public. 1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: LIVE JAZZ in the Lobby of the Betsy hotel with pianist Allen Paul, featuring the celebrity performers Carole Ann Taylor, Brenda Alford, Nicole Yarling, and Lisa Richards. Click here for details.

From 9 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.: LIVE POETRY & MUSIC @ The Betsy Poetry Rail, featuring poets Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns and Geoffrey Philp. Jazz saxophonist Gregory DeLeon will improvise with the poets. Click here for details.

Jazz in the Lobby at The Betsy Hotel. (Courtesy of The Betsy Hotel)

Opa-locka:

Juneteenth on Ali Baba Avenue Festival : On June 19, visit the Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation’s “Juneteenth on Ali Baba Avenue Festival.” 675 Ali Baba Avenue (Opa-Locka ARC), Opa-Locka Florida, 33054 Details: Adrienne@olcdc.org. From 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Broward County

Deerfield Beach:

2021 Inaugural Juneteenth Parade : On Saturday, June 19, The African American Heritage Board along with the City of Deerfield Beach invites you to join their Inaugural Juneteenth Parade. It will line up at Pioneer Park (217 NE 5th Ave) at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 12 p.m. and ends at approximately 2:00 p.m. resulting in the closure of roads. For more information, or if you would like to participate, click here., or, email dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com, or, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.

Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Rib Grill-Off and Car Show : The African American Heritage Board, along with the City of Deerfield Beach, would like to invite you to join this free, family-friendly event, which includes a car show, Black Mobile History Museum, parade, and rib grill-off competition at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex (445 SW 2nd St.) on Saturday, June 19, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here, or, email dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com, or, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.

Pompano Beach:

Juneteenth Virtual Jazz Concert and Celebration : The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is proud to announce a Juneteenth celebration with a virtual jazz concert starring the Melton Mustafa Quintet. Melton Mustafa Quintet will headline this Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. The program will air for free on the City of Pompano Beach’s Facebook page. The concert will still be available on Facebook for those who miss the premier time. The celebration will showcase acclaimed saxophonist Melton Mustafa Jr. and poetry by award-winning spoken word artist Eccentrich. Click here for all Pompano Beach Juneteenth programming.

Tamarac:

Juneteenth Story Time Extravaganza : Join the City of Tamarac for its first official Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19. At the free event, children and families can learn about the holiday and its significance in United States history. Activities include presentations by two storytellers, dance performances by Delou African Dance Ensemble and Vision Dance, a poetry presentation, games, a live DJ and more. Attendees will also enjoy ice cream. For more information on the Juneteenth Story Time Extravaganza, click here, or, call the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Caporella Park, 5200 Prospect Rd.

Juneteenth Story Time Extravaganza (Courtesy of the City of Tamarac)

Coral Springs:

Juneteenth Commemoration : On Saturday, June 19, the City of Coral Springs is excited to host an in-person commemoration at Sportsplex Tom Messenheimer Field (2575 Sportsplex Drive) in honor of Juneteenth. Gates open at 5 p.m. with main stage entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The commemoration will include a reading of the emancipation proclamation, Spoken Word by May Rain with visual artist Jaquale Rhule, and special performances by international blues singer-songwriter, Kat Riggins and the Valerie Tyson Band. For more information, click here.

Fort Lauderdale:

Harry and Harriette Moore Street Renaming : Walk begins at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center. Begins at 11:30 a.m. 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., For Lauderdale FL 33311.

