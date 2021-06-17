Woman accused of stabbing man in neck with broken glass bottle

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a woman Tuesday, two months after they said she stabbed a man in the neck with a broken glass bottle.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. April 13 outside a Citgo gas station at 5309 NE Second Ave.

According to her arrest report, the victim and suspect, Nichole Marks, 32, of Miami, have known each other for more than 10 years.

The victim told police that he believes Marks stole his food stamp card and charged $300 on it a few weeks before the incident.

Police said he saw Marks standing outside of the gas station April 13 as he was leaving the store and asked her, “Where is my money?”

According to the arrest report, Marks said she didn’t have his money and then grabbed him by the neck, pulled him close to her and then stabbed him in the throat with a broken glass bottle.

Police said Marks then walked away.

Responding officers saw a puncture wound in the middle of the victim’s throat and two cuts on the right side of his face.

He was taken to a hospital where he received stitches and underwent an X-Ray.

Police said the victim identified Marks in a photo as the woman who stabbed him.

She was located on Tuesday and taken to the Miami Police Department’s homicide office for an interview.

Police said Marks claimed she didn’t remember how the victim was cut or stabbed.

She was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.