23-year-old man ID’d as Sweetwater shooter

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Police say Eduardo Pastrana, 23, is the man who opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a man in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater police say the victim stepped out of a white pickup truck before he was shot in the lower body around 2 p.m. in the area of Southwest 108th Avenue and 5th Street.

An arrest report says the victim was shot five times in the legs, feet and buttocks, but he is in stable condition after being rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“A white pickup truck pulled over to the side of the road. At that point, another vehicle pulled up behind him and as the victim stepped out of the vehicle he was fired upon,” said Jonathan Arche of the Sweetwater Police Department.

Investigators say Pastrana, of Southwest Miami-Dade County, fled from responding officers but he was later tracked down with the help of a witness who was working on a roof.

He faces charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm and fleeing the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

The victim told police that he has known Pastrana for about a year and identified him as the gunman, according to the arrest report.

It is not clear from the report what prompted the shooting.

“If someone violates the law this carelessly, we are going to make sure we catch them and bring them to justice,” Arche said.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Sweetwater police at 305-552-9900.