3 arrests made after woman’s Coconut Grove property sold without her knowledge

MIAMI – Authorities have confirmed that three people have been arrested after illegally selling a plot of land owned by an elderly woman, which has been owned by her family for more than a century.

“I am deeply hurt that someone would do this to me,” Shirley Gibson told Local 10 News last month. “It represents my heritage. My grandfather purchased this in the early 1900s.”

The 86-year-old is a descendent of early Bahamian settlers turned pioneers of Coconut Grove. A family that has kept several properties in its name for more than a century, including the 5,000-square-foot lot that was handed down to Gibson.

“I would like to have a legacy to leave to my niece and my nephew and my family,” Gibson said.

When she showed up to pay the annual tax bill last month, she was told it had already been paid by a new owner.

She was shown a deed of the sale, which was prepared by an Aventura title company and notarized by a licensed notary two months prior.

“He says Ms. Gibson was physically present, she showed her driver’s license and signed this warranty deed, which we know she did not,” Gibson’s attorney, David Winker, said last month. “It’s a criminal matter. There’s no doubt in my mind that somebody is behind this.”

Records show the $230,000 purchase, on paper, was by Ollie Development LLC, a company whose address comes back to a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

To make matters worse, a second property in West Grove that is owned by Gibson was also listed for sale without her knowledge.

“I’m drained to think that someone would do this to an old person, to take advantage of me,” Gibson said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference to provide more details on the arrests regarding Gibson’s case at 2 p.m. Friday.

As for how others can prevent this from happening, homes without a mortgage are more susceptible because it provides less red tape for criminals.

Experts suggest monitoring the property appraiser’s website every three months or so to check for anything suspicious, and setting up a fraud alert with the credit bureaus. They are trained to alert people about matters like these.