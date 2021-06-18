Florida man couldn’t believe he was a lottery millionaire and had to double-check

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Akil Ferdinand says he didn’t really believe it when his scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million top prize.
He downloaded Florida Lottery’s mobile app just to double-check.
“I was so excited to see that I had just become a millionaire!” the 36-year-old from Port St. Lucie told lottery officials.
Ferdinand won on a $30 ticket in the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game. He bought it at a Walmart at 1850 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, which receives a $2,000 bonus commission.
Lottery officials say Ferdinand decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $790,000.
