Florida man couldn’t believe he was a lottery millionaire and had to double-check

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Akil Ferdinand says he didn’t really believe it when his scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million top prize.

He downloaded Florida Lottery’s mobile app just to double-check.

“I was so excited to see that I had just become a millionaire!” the 36-year-old from Port St. Lucie told lottery officials.

Ferdinand won on a $30 ticket in the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game. He bought it at a Walmart at 1850 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, which receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

Lottery officials say Ferdinand decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $790,000.

