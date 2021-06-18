Man accused of waving gun at Starbucks appears in court

'That’s not correct' says man accused of waving gun at Starbucks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man appeared before a judge Friday, two days after he was accused of threatening Starbucks employees with a gun over cream cheese.

“That’s not correct,” Omar Wright, 38, said in court after a judge read details of his arrest report.

One of the Starbucks employees allegedly threatened was the daughter of Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, who spoke exclusively about the incident with Local 10 News on Thursday.

Investigators say surveillance cameras show Wright waving around a gun inside the Miami Gardens coffee shop on Wednesday, though not necessarily pointing it at anyone.

“Mr. Wright’s demands for cream cheese, while armed with a firearm, caused a well-founded fear in the victim leading her to believe that if she didn’t give him the cream cheese, whether he pays for it or not, her life was being put at risk,” the arrest report says.

Wright said in court that he is licensed to carry a weapon. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has a $10,000 bond.

The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and that Starbucks.

Wright was arrested Thursday after another Starbucks employee wrote down part of the license plate number from his car, and a camera linked to the city’s real-time crime center tracked it down.

Chief Noel-Pratt says this case shows how anyone can be affected by gun violence.

“These things can happen even to me,” she said.