Man surrenders after video shows vandal in truck with Trump flag damaging Pride mural

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A vandal damaged a colorful crosswalk mural in Delray Beach, police said. It had been painted to commemorate Pride month in solidarity with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community.

Officials and activists unveiled it on June 12th at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue. Activists want the vandal to pay the cost of repairing it.

Rand Hoch, the president of the Palm Beach Human Rights Council, said he was surprised to learn a hateful vandal had left dark skid marks on the $16,000 public art display.

“We made so much progress here in the last 30 years in LGBTQ issues, and to see someone do something like this just took me by surprise,” Hoch said.

Alexander Jerrich is facing charges after a video showing vandalism went viral. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Alexander Jerrich surrendered on Thursday. He was accused of damaging the floor mural while he was part of a caravan to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s 75th birthday on June 14.

Jerrich was driving a pick-up truck with a large flag to show his support of Trump, police said. He surrendered after a video of the crime went viral.

According to the arrest form, officers reported Jerrich “intentionally accelerated the vehicle in an unreasonable, unsafe manner.” He is facing charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice with a felony enhancement.