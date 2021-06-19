Authorities searching for 73-year-old man who disappeared after doctor appointment in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a missing elderly man.

According to authorities, 73-year-old Winston Williams has not been seen since Friday morning.

Williams walked away from a doctor’s appointment before his transportation arrived, family members told Local 10 News.

The doctor’s office is located at 3700 Washington Street in Hollywood.

Williams’ daughter Carla told Local 10 News that her father suffers from dementia.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Williams is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.