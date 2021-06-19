Judge sides with Florida’s opposition to CDC rules on cruise lines

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas comes into the Port of Miami in Miami Beach, Fla. Royal Caribbean International said Friday, June 4, 2021 that eight of its ships will resume U.S. voyages in July and August with trips leaving ports in Florida, Texas and Washington state. The cruise line said all crew members will be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis is celebrating a victory in his fight against COVID “vaccine passports.”

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday sided with DeSantis on Friday over his opposition to the federal government’s restrictions on cruise lines — such as requiring a

Merryday issued a preliminary injunction temporarily preventing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing the conditional sailing order issued after halting cruise ships in March 2020.

Merryday ordered mediation and wrote DeSantis is “highly likely to prevail” in pending litigation since the CDC exceeded its authority.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released a statement saying Merryday’s ruling was “a victory for the hardworking Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry.”

“The CDC has been wrong all along, and they knew it,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Merryday’s order takes effect on July 18th when it will turn the CDC’s conditional sailing order into a recommendation or guideline.

Royal Caribbean announced the cruise line is allowing passengers who are not vaccinated, but their access to venues and events will be restricted and they will have to pay for COVID testing.

