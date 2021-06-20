Candlelight vigil held following tragic events at Wilton Manors pride parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trail of destruction was left on the road at the beginning of Saturday’s Stonewall Pride Parade route.

In the middle of the chaos that was captured on cell phone video lay two men who were run over by a wayward pick-up truck.

One of the men died at the hospital and the other is expected to survive.

Both victims and the 77-year-old driver of the truck, who police quickly detained at the scene, are all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

In a statement, the president of the group said, in part:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started… This was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”

Part of that support will be in church, at the Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale.

That’s where the Pride Center at Equality Park will hold a candlelight vigil to reflect on this weekend’s tragedy.

Ad

The impact happened near Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was set to participate in the parade. She was left visibly shaken following the incident.

Wassmerman Schultz declined to speak on camera Sunday but released a statement after the tragedy, saying, in part, that she’s also, “devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured.”

“We’re praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can. May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing.”

RELATED STORIES

Authorities release initial findings of investigation into deadly crash at Wilton Manors pride parade

Surveillance video shows moments after deadly incident at Wilton Manors pride parade

Ad

2 hit by truck, 1 killed at Pride parade in Wilton Manors