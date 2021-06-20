Surveillance video shows moments after deadly incident at Wilton Manors pride parade

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – One person is dead and another hospitalized after a man driving a truck struck them on Saturday at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a white pickup truck crashing into a fence and mowing down the plants at the Fort Lauderdale Garden Center on Northeast 4th Avenue near 16th Street.

Seconds earlier, off-camera, the same pickup truck plowed into a crowd of people at the LGBTQ parade in Wilton Manors.

“It was bad,” said Keith Witusik, a Mechanic at Fort Lauderdale Garden Center. “I was like, oh my God. I can’t believe this is happening.”

First responders within the crowd quickly aided the two men who were hit, performing CPR.

“Both males were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one was later pronounced deceased,” said Det. Ali Adamson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “The other male remains in Broward Health Medical Center and is expected to survive.”

Authorities have not named either of the victims yet.

Police took the driver of the white truck into custody.

The FBI is joining the investigation as detectives work to figure out whether the crash was a hate crime or just a horrible accident.

